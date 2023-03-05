Farmers meet CM Stalin in Madurai, demands Rs 3000 per quintal minimum support price for paddy

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Farmers have reiterated their demand to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy to Rs 3000 per quintal. The farmers have been insisting to raise the MSP against the backdrop of a rise in prices of seeds, fertilisers and other inputs for paddy production.

The representatives of the farmers association made the plea when they met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Madurai on Sunday. He is in the 3rd phase of his trip.

The farmers also demanded compensation for crop damage in Ramanathapuram, properly maintaining tanks and canals to solve the irrigation woes of the farmers and a proper platform to sell agricultural produce and several other demands.

Chief minister Stalin was on a two-day visit to Madurai to inspect the developments and welfare works being carried out in the district under "Kala Aaivil Mudalvar" (Chief Minister on Field Visit scheme). During his visit, Stalin chaired the stakeholders' meeting held in the Madurai collectorate. The representatives of various associations and stakeholders from Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul and Sivagangai took part and submitted petitions to the chief minister.

Several other petitions that were submitted include the Tamil Nadu Chamber of commerce's request to take action towards establishing a new SIDCO park in Madurai, expansion of Madurai airport, establishing NIPER institute in Madurai and others.

The Dindigul Chamber of commerce also submitted petitions to take action towards developing the Sirumalai tourism site, initiating the Kodaikanal - Palani rope car scheme and various other developmental works.

Representatives of the fishermen association requested the Chief Minister to take action towards the construction of a fishing harbour with a backwater facility at Thangachimadam, the Renovation of Rameswaram Jetty, increasing the quantity of subsidized diesel and other demands raised by the fishermen association from Ramanathapuram.

Silk cotton producer association representatives demanded Stalin to reduce the GST placed on cotton and the farmer's producers association from Theni requested the establishment of a mango pulp manufacturing industry in the district.

Pointing out that the DMK government is for the welfare and development of the people, Stalin assured to take action on the demands. He also said that the petitions that failed to file by the stakeholders during the meeting will also be addressed later.

