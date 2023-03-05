Home States Tamil Nadu

HC slams petitioners for plea to stop bridge work, slaps Rs 3 lakh fine

However, it is seen that the railways have constructed the overbridge and therefore a duty is cast on the respondents to move forward with the approved plan.

Published: 05th March 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Justice CV Karthikeyan said in an order passed on Friday that in the case, the petitioners had come to court even before the state highways department have taken a decision regarding the acquisition of land.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has censured three petitioners and imposed fines of Rs 3 lakh on them for filing litigations to block the construction of a road overbridge across a railway line in the Coimbatore district.

Pointing out the ruling of the Supreme Court against interfering in matters of public policy and after a policy decision was taken by the government, Justice CV Karthikeyan said in an order passed on Friday that in the case, the petitioners had come to court even before the state highways department have taken a decision regarding the acquisition of land.

Saying that the writ petitions and the contempt petition were filed with a private interest in mind, he held that the petitioners had effectively prevented construction of the bridge over the said level crossing and they have no respect for public interest.

The judge dismissed all three writ petitions and a contempt of court petition and imposed Rs 1 lakh each on the writ petitioners with a direction to pay the amount to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority.

The petitioners, including a factory and a private school, sought orders to forebear the respondent authorities from constructing the overbridge across the level crossing between Singanallur and Peelamedu railway stations at Vilankurichi-Thanneer Pandhal Road and not to disturb their possession and enjoyment of properties.

