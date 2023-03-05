Home States Tamil Nadu

India's space programmes aimed at meeting our own needs, says former ISRO chief

Sivan also said the significance of ISRO programmes has skyrocketed following the initiation of the country's digital India programmes.

Former ISRO chief and parliamentarian Su Venkatesan were chief guests for the 33rd convocation of Nadar Mahajana Sangam S Vellaichamy Nadar College in Madurai.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI: India's space programmes are not carried out to challenge other countries but to meet the needs of our country, said former ISRO Chairman K Sivan on Saturday. Addressing media persons in Virudhunagar, Sivan said that a great deal of research and development programmes are underway at the ISRO.

"Preparation for Gaganyan, our mission to send humans to space, is in full swing. Safety tests are in progress at present. Works for Aditya L1, a mission to study the sun, and the launch preparation of Chandrayan 3 are also in progress. Since the cost of launch is minimal in India, other countries have been approaching us to launch their satellites. The revenue we receive from these launches also boosts the country's foreign exchange reserves," he said.

Sivan also said the significance of ISRO programmes has skyrocketed following the initiation of the country's digital India programmes. Later in the day, the former ISRO chief and parliamentarian Su Venkatesan were chief guests for the 33rd convocation of Nadar Mahajana Sangam S Vellaichamy Nadar College in Madurai. As many as 962 UG and PG students received their graduation certificates on the occasion.

College vice president TA Ponnuchamy, joint secretary A Anandakumar, general secretary of Nadar Mahajana Sangam G Karikolraj, sangam treasurer ACP Pandian, vice principal Dr J Selavamalar, self-finance course director Dr P Srithar, along with the executive committee members and staff members lauded the graduates.

