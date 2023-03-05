Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli special train gets new stoppage at Kinathukkadavu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Southern Railway has announced that the Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli weekly special train will have a stoppage at Kinathukkadavu railway station.

According to sources, the train (Train no 06030) is expected to commence on April 6 from Tirunelveli junction and run up to June 30, during Thursdays. It will stop at Kinathukkadavu railway station at 5.09 am on Friday and after one minute halt, the train will leave at 5.10 am. It will reach Mettupalayam on the same day.

Likewise, from Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli, the train (Train No 06029) will be operated from April 7 to June 30. The train will commence from Mettupalayam railway station at 7.30 pm and halt at 9.17 pm at Kinathukkadavu railway station for one minute.

K Sivamohan, secretary of the Welfare Association of Rail Passengers, Pollachi, said, “Our long pending demand has been met since a large number of people who are residing in the surroundings of Kinathukkadavu are going to Pollachi or Coimbatore stations to approach districts such as Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and Tenkasi. Now we request the railway officials to consider making this weekly special train into a permanent train since a large number of the workforce are depending upon the bus services.”

