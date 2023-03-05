Home States Tamil Nadu

Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli special train gets new stoppage at Kinathukkadavu

According to sources, the train (Train no 06030) is expected to commence on April 6 from Tirunelveli junction and run up to June 30, during Thursdays.

Published: 05th March 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Southern Railway has announced that the Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli weekly special train will have a stoppage at Kinathukkadavu railway station.

According to sources, the train (Train no 06030) is expected to commence on April 6 from Tirunelveli junction and run up to June 30, during Thursdays. It will stop at Kinathukkadavu railway station at 5.09 am on Friday and after one minute halt, the train will leave at 5.10 am. It will reach Mettupalayam on the same day.

Likewise, from Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli, the train (Train No 06029) will be operated from April 7 to June 30. The train will commence from Mettupalayam railway station at 7.30 pm and halt at 9.17 pm at Kinathukkadavu railway station for one minute.

K Sivamohan, secretary of the Welfare Association of Rail Passengers, Pollachi, said, “Our long pending demand has been met since a large number of people who are residing in the surroundings of Kinathukkadavu are going to Pollachi or Coimbatore stations to approach districts such as Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and Tenkasi. Now we request the railway officials to consider making this weekly special train into a permanent train since a large number of the workforce are depending upon the bus services.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway Mettupalayam Tirunelveli Kinathukkadavu railway station
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp