MKU college awaits conversion to govt institute for 25 years, students plan to meet CM

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: As the Madurai Kamaraj University College has been waiting for over 25 years to be converted into a government arts and science college, the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) students have planned to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and raise the issue during his visit to Madurai on Sunday. The varsity founded the MKU college in Tallakulam in 1994, but even today it is neither considered a constituent college nor a government-aided college. According to sources, the financial expenses, including staff salary and maintenance costs are met by the students' fees alone.



Most of the students studying here are from socio-economically backward families. However, the amount of fees collected here is almost on par with the fees at self-financing colleges. For more than 25 years, teaching faculties at the college and representatives of the alumni association and MUTA have been requesting chief ministers and ministers to convert the college into a government college. Representations were also sent to Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers K Ponmudy, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and P Moorthy. However, no action has been taken yet.



Speaking to TNIE, MUTA treasurer AC Senthamaraikannan said MKU college is a co-ed institute accredited with '2F 12B' status by the UGC. "It has been functioning over the years as a self-financing college. Nearly 5,000 students study in the institute, which follows reservation guidelines strictly during admission. One-third of the students studying in this college belong to SC/ST category and the state government reimburses the college with SC/ST scholarship fund. Though Madurai is a major city in the state, there is no co-educational government arts and science college here. If a boy wants to join a government college, he has to travel to the outskirts of Thirumangalam or Melur. If MKU College is converted into a government college, it will justify the purpose of starting this college in the first place. Also, the college employees' job security should be ensured during the conversion process," he added.



Raising doubt that the conversion process may have been delayed over pressure from the two aided colleges functioning near the MKU College, a teaching faculty from the college said, "If our college is converted into a government college, it will definitely affect these two colleges' admissions and funding. They collect exorbitant fees from the students. The entire city has just one government college and that is solely for women. Former V-C M Krishnan had approached the Secretary of Higher Education with this demand, and soon MLAs G Thalapathi and Sellur K Raju raised this issue in the Assembly. Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy had accepted the demand also, but no action has ensued.



Speaking to TNIE, a student from MKU college said the state government has converted all university-constituent colleges into government colleges and many of them were not more than 10 years ago. "Both the AIADMK and the DMK governments have turned a blind eye to our demands in the last 25 years. Over 90 students are planning to meet the chief minister during his visit to Madurai on Sunday and stress our demand," he said.

MADURAI: As the Madurai Kamaraj University College has been waiting for over 25 years to be converted into a government arts and science college, the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) students have planned to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and raise the issue during his visit to Madurai on Sunday. The varsity founded the MKU college in Tallakulam in 1994, but even today it is neither considered a constituent college nor a government-aided college. According to sources, the financial expenses, including staff salary and maintenance costs are met by the students' fees alone.Most of the students studying here are from socio-economically backward families. However, the amount of fees collected here is almost on par with the fees at self-financing colleges. For more than 25 years, teaching faculties at the college and representatives of the alumni association and MUTA have been requesting chief ministers and ministers to convert the college into a government college. Representations were also sent to Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers K Ponmudy, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and P Moorthy. However, no action has been taken yet. Speaking to TNIE, MUTA treasurer AC Senthamaraikannan said MKU college is a co-ed institute accredited with '2F 12B' status by the UGC. "It has been functioning over the years as a self-financing college. Nearly 5,000 students study in the institute, which follows reservation guidelines strictly during admission. One-third of the students studying in this college belong to SC/ST category and the state government reimburses the college with SC/ST scholarship fund. Though Madurai is a major city in the state, there is no co-educational government arts and science college here. If a boy wants to join a government college, he has to travel to the outskirts of Thirumangalam or Melur. If MKU College is converted into a government college, it will justify the purpose of starting this college in the first place. Also, the college employees' job security should be ensured during the conversion process," he added.Raising doubt that the conversion process may have been delayed over pressure from the two aided colleges functioning near the MKU College, a teaching faculty from the college said, "If our college is converted into a government college, it will definitely affect these two colleges' admissions and funding. They collect exorbitant fees from the students. The entire city has just one government college and that is solely for women. Former V-C M Krishnan had approached the Secretary of Higher Education with this demand, and soon MLAs G Thalapathi and Sellur K Raju raised this issue in the Assembly. Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy had accepted the demand also, but no action has ensued.Speaking to TNIE, a student from MKU college said the state government has converted all university-constituent colleges into government colleges and many of them were not more than 10 years ago. "Both the AIADMK and the DMK governments have turned a blind eye to our demands in the last 25 years. Over 90 students are planning to meet the chief minister during his visit to Madurai on Sunday and stress our demand," he said.