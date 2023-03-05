MKU college awaits conversion to govt institute for 25 years, students plan to meet CM

MADURAI: As the Madurai Kamaraj University College has been waiting for over 25 years to be converted into a government arts and science college, the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) students have planned to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and raise the issue during his visit to Madurai on Sunday. The varsity founded the MKU college in Tallakulam in 1994, but even today it is neither considered a constituent college nor a government-aided college. According to sources, the financial expenses, including staff salary and maintenance costs are met by the students' fees alone.
Most of the students studying here are from socio-economically backward families. However, the amount of fees collected here is almost on par with the fees at self-financing colleges. For more than 25 years, teaching faculties at the college and representatives of the alumni association and MUTA have been requesting chief ministers and ministers to convert the college into a government college. Representations were also sent to Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers K Ponmudy, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and P Moorthy. However, no action has been taken yet.
Speaking to TNIE, MUTA treasurer AC Senthamaraikannan said MKU college is a co-ed institute accredited with '2F 12B' status by the UGC. "It has been functioning over the years as a self-financing college. Nearly 5,000 students study in the institute, which follows reservation guidelines strictly during admission. One-third of the students studying in this college belong to SC/ST category and the state government reimburses the college with SC/ST scholarship fund. Though Madurai is a major city in the state, there is no co-educational government arts and science college here. If a boy wants to join a government college, he has to travel to the outskirts of Thirumangalam or Melur. If MKU College is converted into a government college, it will justify the purpose of starting this college in the first place. Also, the college employees' job security should be ensured during the conversion process," he added.
Raising doubt that the conversion process may have been delayed over pressure from the two aided colleges functioning near the MKU College, a teaching faculty from the college said, "If our college is converted into a government college, it will definitely affect these two colleges' admissions and funding. They collect exorbitant fees from the students. The entire city has just one government college and that is solely for women. Former V-C M Krishnan had approached the Secretary of Higher Education with this demand, and soon MLAs G Thalapathi and Sellur K Raju raised this issue in the Assembly. Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy had accepted the demand also, but no action has ensued.
Speaking to TNIE, a student from MKU college said the state government has converted all university-constituent colleges into government colleges and many of them were not more than 10 years ago. "Both the AIADMK and the DMK governments have turned a blind eye to our demands in the last 25 years. Over 90 students are planning to meet the chief minister during his visit to Madurai on Sunday and stress our demand," he said.
MADURAI: As the Madurai Kamaraj University College has been waiting for over 25 years to be converted into a government arts and science college, the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) students have planned to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and raise the issue during his visit to Madurai on Sunday. The varsity founded the MKU college in Tallakulam in 1994, but even today it is neither considered a constituent college nor a government-aided college. According to sources, the financial expenses, including staff salary and maintenance costs are met by the students' fees alone.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Nine Opposition leaders write to PM on 'misuse' of central agencies; Slam Sisodia arrest
China sets this year's economic growth target at 'around 5%'
Mbappe breaks goal record as PSG win ahead of Bayern showdown
Another pee-gate: American Airline flyer urinated on fellow passenger in drunken state
Widows of 3 CRPF jawans killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack seek permission to end own lives
Tamil Nadu govt launches helpline, deploys teams to fight rumors of attacks on Bihar workers