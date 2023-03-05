Not wrong to say next PM is MK Stalin: MP Karti

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram said the BJP Government is trying to rewrite the history of the nation. Chidambaram came to Madurai to attend an event on Saturday. Addressing the media persons, he said the election results of northeast states would not create any impact in other states as the alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are yet to be finalised. It would be impossible to predict the winning party now.

"The victory in the Erode East Constituency by-election was not a surprise. I had already said during the election campaign that our candidate EVKS Elangovan would win with a difference of over 50,000 votes," he said.



He further stated that a Congress-led alliance will be the only capable means to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections. "Due to some reasons, parties from a few states would not be able to join the Congress alliance. But, those who wish to fight against the BJP's ideology will definitely join hands with the Congress," he added.



Responding to a question about the DMK cadres' conjecture that MK Stalin could become the next Prime Minister, Karti said there is nothing wrong with upholding this opinion.

"There are several examples of chief ministers from various states rising to the position of Prime Minister in the past, including Deva Gowda and Narendra Modi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has created good confidence in Congress and Rahul Gandhi, among the people of the nation. Rahul has been relentlessly working hard.

The Congress will definitely win in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The BJP government has continued to implement the schemes that were inaugurated during the Congress government. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that it is his governance that has brought development in the nation. Government is a continuous effort," Karti added.



He also stated that Keezhadi is a significant place, which portrays our ancient culture and he welcomed Chief Minister MK Stalin for inaugurating the museum at Keezhadi.

"The BJP government has been trying to rewrite the history of the nation. But Keezhadi proves how a rich cultural community prevailed in Tamil Nadu even before the Indus Valley Civilisation. So, it makes no sense to look at Keeladi through a politicised lens. CM Stalin has been thereby taking efforts to reveal Keezhadi's historical and cultural significance," he added.

