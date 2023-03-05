Panic grips Kovai, but rest of Tamil Nadu calm about migrant workers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After multiple videos of violence, which happened in other places, were circulated on social media alleging attack on Hindi-speaking guest workers in Tamil Nadu, a section of migrant workers working in various sectors in Coimbatore have started leaving on trains and buses to their hometown. The situation, however, is normal in Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri, Madurai and Tiruchy, sources said.

S Sashikumar, a native of Musheerabad in Bihar, working as a CNC operator in Coimbatore told TNIE, “The issue flared up when we were planning to go back for Holi. Although I understand the situation, my family is scared and they want me to return immediately. I am going home for 20 days.”

G Jawakar from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, who works as a contractor to supply workers to companies in SIDCO industrial estate, said, “The rumours have frightened the workers. I am trying to talk and make them understand that there is nothing to be afraid of.”

Despite the efforts of Coimbatore collectors and police officials, a section of workers wants to return home.

Tiruppur Exporters’ Association president KM Subramanian, however, said no such panic in Tiruppur and some workers are returning to their hometown just for Holi, which falls on March 8, and not out of fear.

“We held a meeting with the district administration and the police on Saturday. The police are organising awareness campaigns at many firms. A total of 450 guest workers left the city and over 350 guest workers entered Tiruppur on Saturday, according to the data collected by the police from Tiruppur railway station. Hence, the guest workforce in the district is almost the same. We won’t let things get worse.”

Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association president P Nallathambi said, “About 5,000 guest workers are working in foundries and engineering units in SIDCO. A total of 60% of works depends on them and we fear that such rumours can cause a crisis in the industry.”

J James, president of Tamil Nadu Industrial and Micro Entrepreneurs Association in Coimbatore said, “With such false messages being shared, the guest workers are getting scared. In spite of our best efforts, the workers are not ready to believe us.” Chairman of Southern India Mills Association Ravi Sam and Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Raj Kumar said if workers leave it may affect the growth of the state.

However, the situation is different in Chennai. Pavan Kumar from Odisha, who worked in Dindigul and boarded a train from Chennai to his native place on Saturday said the number of workdays offered by his employer has reduced. “We are not able to manage our expenses with it. Usually, we get work for five to six days a week, but it has been reduced to two days over the past few months. That’s why we are leaving, there is no other threat,” he said.

