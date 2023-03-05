Rumours of attack on migrant workers may take a toll on industries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Labour-intensive industries in the state that are heavily dependent on migrant labourers from the north and north-eastern states are having a hard time following the rumours of an attack on workers from Bihar.

Automobiles, hotels, and textiles are some of the sectors which employ a large number of these workers. Prof R Raj Kumar of Arya Bhavan chain hotels and secretary of the Chennai Hotel association said generally, migrant workers constitute almost 80% of the total workforce and they are an essential part of our business. They are even employed in hotels in smaller towns and remote areas, he added.

The hoteliers said approximately 2.5 lakh migrant workers are employed by them.

The medium, small and micro industries in the state also employ a significant number of workers for unskilled and semi-skilled work and approximately 60% - 70% of the workers in MSMEs belong to the northern states.

They are crucial as they do the work that nobody wants to do, said M Balachandran, partner of Delta Control System, an automobile component manufacturer based out of Chennai.

The Tirupur textile industry employs a considerable number of workers, but the mill owners and exporters say there is no panic among workers and they’ve raised the issue with the district administration. Work has not been disrupted due to this, we have assured the workers, said KM Subramaniam, President of Tirupur Exporters Association. It is estimated that around 1.5 lakh migrant labourers are in the textile industry.

