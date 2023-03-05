Virudhunagar farmer wins recognition from IARI

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: S Sivakumar, a 52-year-old farmer from Chinnathathampatti, has been conferred with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute's (IARI's) Innovative Farmer recognition for developing innovative products using millets. Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Kailash Choudhary awarded the certificate Sivakumar on the last day of the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2023 held at IARI New Delhi on Saturday.



According to the sources from IARI, Sivakumar is one among 36 farmers who were conferred with the Innovative Farmer recognition this year. Speaking to TNIE, Sivakumar states that his family has been into millet farming for many generations.

"I feel elated to receive this recognition. Hailing from such a background, I have been so determined to bring out products that are free from preservatives since my childhood," he said, adding that all his products are free from preservatives and those with oil content are cold-pressed.

Citing the health benefits of millet, Sivakumar states that his aim has been to develop millet food products that would be liked by people from the present generation. By switching to millet food products, fast food consumption can be avoided to a great extent.



Under his company Mothi Millet Foods, Sivakumar has developed more than 50 millet-based products, including millet halwa, millet cookies, millet ven pongal mix, and millet savouries, among others over the past 17 years. Sivakumar has also been conducting awareness programs on millet for college students.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: S Sivakumar, a 52-year-old farmer from Chinnathathampatti, has been conferred with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute's (IARI's) Innovative Farmer recognition for developing innovative products using millets. Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Kailash Choudhary awarded the certificate Sivakumar on the last day of the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2023 held at IARI New Delhi on Saturday.According to the sources from IARI, Sivakumar is one among 36 farmers who were conferred with the Innovative Farmer recognition this year. Speaking to TNIE, Sivakumar states that his family has been into millet farming for many generations. "I feel elated to receive this recognition. Hailing from such a background, I have been so determined to bring out products that are free from preservatives since my childhood," he said, adding that all his products are free from preservatives and those with oil content are cold-pressed. Citing the health benefits of millet, Sivakumar states that his aim has been to develop millet food products that would be liked by people from the present generation. By switching to millet food products, fast food consumption can be avoided to a great extent.Under his company Mothi Millet Foods, Sivakumar has developed more than 50 millet-based products, including millet halwa, millet cookies, millet ven pongal mix, and millet savouries, among others over the past 17 years. Sivakumar has also been conducting awareness programs on millet for college students.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });