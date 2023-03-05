Working away from home instils self-confidence in youth to face challenges: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Working away from hometowns will instil confidence in people to overcome challenges, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after inaugurating a job fair at the VOC College in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

She also took part in the unveiling ceremonies of two traffic signals on Ettayapuram road and Paalayamkottai road, and a tree planting drive at the corporation dump yard on the day.



The Thoothukudi corporation had passed resolutions to plant 70,000 tree saplings to mark Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday, and also the completion of Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy's first year in office.

Accordingly, over 12,000 saplings were planted at the dump yard near Vellapatti on Saturday. Kanimozhi took part in the drive and planted tree saplings alongside volunteers and officials. Social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan, Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah, Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and deputy Mayor Jenitta Selvaraj were present on the occasion.



At the job fair held at VOC College, as many as 158 companies from Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Hosur, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli took part and selected candidates. Over 4142 job aspirants had registered for the job fair.

Speaking on the occasion, the parliamentarian said job fairs are being organised in order to check the looming issue of unemployment. Pointing out that many people were refusing job opportunities available in far-off places, Kanimozhi said working away from home would expose people to new worlds.

"It will groom you to face newer challenges and instil confidence in you," she added. Minister Jeevan said students should take efforts to improve their skill set with the aim to land good jobs. Of the 4,142 aspirants who took part, 1,045 were placed in various companies.

