Home States Tamil Nadu

Digging deep into history: Kanyakumari farmer’s ‘tool’ to preserve heritage for posterity and beyond 

Hailing from a family of farmers, the BA Economics graduate has a wealth of antique tools used by his ancestors for agriculture work.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Taking the saying 'a good worker never blames his tools'  to the whole nine yards, a 69-year-old farmer from Thuvarancadu has been safeguarding his vintage agricultural equipment to exhibit it across the state. P Chenbagasekara Pillai, a member of the district agriculture production committee, has been involved in agriculture work for the last 50 years. Hailing from a family of farmers, the BA Economics graduate has a wealth of antique tools used by his ancestors for agriculture work.

"My aim is to inform future generations about agriculture and its equipment used by our ancestors. Each piece of equipment has a story.  They were operated without any fuel and relied only on manpower. Special types of woods have been used for ploughing, tilling. Other equipment include handles for spade and sickle," said Chenbagasekara Pillai.

The farmer said he has been preserving paddy and rice measuring tools such as Marakkal, Pakka and Uzhaku, big pots called  'Kulukai', and stone tubs for cattle to drink water. "These equipment have been sent to Chennai among other places for exhibition," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanyakumari heritage
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp