Elephant kills two bikers in two hours in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Two persons died in separate attacks by a wild elephant near Kadambur in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district on Sunday.

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Two persons died in separate attacks by a wild elephant near Kadambur in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district on Sunday. As per sources, S Bommaya Gouder (55) of Periya Gundrimalai, who was riding a pillion, towards Makkampalyam from Gundrimalai in a two-wheeler dies when an elephant attacked him at 11 am. His relative, who was riding the two-wheeler, escaped as he started running after noticing the elephant which was grazing close to the road.

Hours later, J Siddhu Maari (65) a farmer from Chinna Gundrimalai who was riding on the same road in a two-wheeler with a relative was also attacked by the animal. Deputy director of STR R Kiruba Shankar told TNIE that Siddhu Mari was attacked two and hours after the first incident. The spot was  500 meters away from where Bommaya Gouder was attacked.

“Since the incident took place inside the forest, solatium will be handed over to the victims’  families. We are in the process of identifying the animal to prevent further incidents,” he added. Meanwhile, a postmortem carried out on a 25-year-old makhna elephant at Manaar under the Karamadai forest range on Sunday revealed that the animal died due to acute pneumonia.

Sources said the animal died 72 to 84 hours, and skin samples were sent for DNA profiling analysis. The carcass was buried in a deep pit so as to prevent spread of infection. Four wild elephants have died in Coimbatore forest division in 2023 so far.

