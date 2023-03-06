Finance firm ordered to pay compensation for auctioning pledged jewellery in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai district consumer disputes redressal forum recently ordered a private finance (IIFL Finance) firm to pay a compensation of Rs 55, 000 for failing to intimate a petitioner before auctioning her gold jewellery. In addition, the forum also ordered the firm to pay twice the amount of the jewellery, weighing 388.1 gm, to the woman.



According to a statement, Shyamala Ravi had pledged her gold jewellery at the private finance branch in Thirumangalam on January 7, 2021. She found that the jewellery was auctioned. When asked about it, the private company said the petitioner had failed to pay interest and did not collect the jewellery on time.

However, she lodged a petition before the forum that she was not intimated about the auction. Though the company informed the forum that they had announced the auction notice in newspapers and mentioned her loan number in the notice. The forum refused to agree to the argument and mentioned that it is against RBI norms.



The forum, chaired by its president, N Pari, and members, KA Vimala and K Velumani, ordered the private finance to pay Rs 55,000 and twice the amount of the jewellery, as valued on October 1, 2021, to the petitioner.

MADURAI: The Madurai district consumer disputes redressal forum recently ordered a private finance (IIFL Finance) firm to pay a compensation of Rs 55, 000 for failing to intimate a petitioner before auctioning her gold jewellery. In addition, the forum also ordered the firm to pay twice the amount of the jewellery, weighing 388.1 gm, to the woman. According to a statement, Shyamala Ravi had pledged her gold jewellery at the private finance branch in Thirumangalam on January 7, 2021. She found that the jewellery was auctioned. When asked about it, the private company said the petitioner had failed to pay interest and did not collect the jewellery on time. However, she lodged a petition before the forum that she was not intimated about the auction. Though the company informed the forum that they had announced the auction notice in newspapers and mentioned her loan number in the notice. The forum refused to agree to the argument and mentioned that it is against RBI norms. The forum, chaired by its president, N Pari, and members, KA Vimala and K Velumani, ordered the private finance to pay Rs 55,000 and twice the amount of the jewellery, as valued on October 1, 2021, to the petitioner.