Podanur Road in Coimbatore closed to traffic due to underground drainage works 

The officials have been carrying out the UGD works on the road at a snail’s pace for several months, said a resident.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has closed the Podanur main road for traffic to facilitate UGD (Underground Drainage) works which is in the final stage. The development comes after residents lodged complaints against the TWAD board for carrying out UGD work at night despite their opposition.

“The officials have been carrying out the UGD works on the road at a snail’s pace for several months. Due to the dragging works, people are unable to commute through the broken road,” said Farook, a resident of Podanur.

“Adding fuel to the fire, the officials have been carrying out the works using heavy machinery at night, disturbing the sleep of many. Despite several requests, the officials refused to pay heed and proceeded with their works,” he added.

In this situation, the civic body closed the Podanur main road, from the police station to the railway station, on Sunday. People have been asked to take a detour via the Karunanidhi, Netaji Nagar Road opposite the Podanur Police station and reach the Saradha Mill Road.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “While some people say not to carry out UGD works on the Podanur main road in the morning due to peak hour traffic congestion, some ask not to do the work at night citing sleep disturbances.

End of the day, we need to finish the work as soon as possible. The works will be expedited and the stretch of the road which was left out will be completed in the next 2-3 days.” “Similarly, the Thadagam - Anaikatti Road where the Pillur scheme 3 project works are carried out will be fixed in the next couple of months, once the works are completed,” he added.

