Rein in rumour-mongers, let’s work towards a welfare state

Anto T Joseph By

Express News Service

The great Indian election season of bribes and biriyanis has ended, and we have resumed the trek to Amrit Kaal. Gas and oil marketing companies were quick to catch up with ‘reality’ by hiking gas prices, spurring fears of even more inflation, while banks were quick on their feet to hike interest rates to match RBI’s revised policy rates. As the pleasant February paves way for the scorching March, India Inc. goes slow on recruitment drive, casting a long shadow on job prospects for fresh graduates. The economic growth for the third quarter reports another tumble to 4.4%. The popular ‘Na Khane Doonga’ slogan has found new vigour.

There’s another equally strong narrative alive and kicking. India is still the world’s fastest-growing economy. Its dream of a $5 trillion economy may have suffered a blow with the pandemic and the Ukraine war, but we are well on course to surpass the target in the next few years. The world is taking a serious note of India’s economic prowess even as Pakistan and Sri Lanka continue to be in shambles. Having survived a near-fatal anti-India attack, Adani stocks are back in the ring.

As we swing between Achhe Din and Amrit Kaal, queries abound. Has the onus of creating an equitable society fallen on the shoulders of fund-starved state governments? Do the promises of New Delhi and the federal states really make a contrapuntal symphony? While vying with each other for private capital, the state governments are struggling to earmark funds for their promised welfare state. In Tamil Nadu, for instance, three weeks ahead of the state budget, MK Stalin has hit the social welfare route and presented a mini budget of sorts.

He launched a string of schemes for children and people belonging to marginalised sections, including a special nutrition programme that benefits over one lakh children. The now-popular breakfast scheme is now being extended to several new schools. Despite being one of the most effective at providing health services, the state has adopted the Delhi model of Mohalla clinics by setting up over 700 urban health centres. The state has also unveiled a plan to set up 44 new hospitals.

After hiking the monthly pension of transgenders to Rs 1,500, Stalin announced another set of schemes for teachers on March 1, his 70th birthday. The government hopes to provide handheld tablets to teachers to help them stay updated. Teachers will also undergo a complete health check-up once every three years at the government’s expense. Stalin’s obligation towards social justice is as rock-solid as his unwavering commitment to opposition unity. The ‘Revadi culture’ taunt has been deservedly banished.

When finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan stands up to deliver his next budget on March 20, he faces the herculean task of beefing up revenue sources to fund the DMK’s pet projects aimed at social justice. But he will ensure they are well funded since that is the stated priority of the ruling party.

In a meeting in October 2021, he surprised me with his plan to shrink the Gini coefficient for TN. (A higher Gini ratio suggests income is more unevenly distributed; TN already counts far better than all large and rich states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.) Not many finance ministers in the country refer to this index. In the world of rising new-age billionaires, it is fast losing its sheen.

A series of ongoing outreach programmes to douse the horrid rumours of attacks on guest workers and roll out the red carpet for them stand testimony to the state’s plans to build a world without disparities here. Unlike the passionate ‘son of the soil’ call by several states, the official dream of the Dravidian state is to embrace an inclusive growth, an Amrit Kaal without any divisive designs.

Anto T Joseph

Resident Editor, Tamil Nadu

anto@newindianexpress.com @AntoJoseph

