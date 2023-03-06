Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for tamers, spectators must to conduct jallikattu in TN

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has decided to permit jallikattu, the bull-taming sport, only after organisers protect spectators and bull-tamers with insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per person against death or permanent disability.

A government order to this effect was issued by the department of animal husbandry and veterinary services last month. As a result, district administrations have delayed permission to conduct jallikattu or manju virattu till the cover is provided. For eruthu vidum vizha/manju virattu (bull race), in north TN, coverage is a must only for spectators, said officials.

The decision was taken after seven bull-tamers and spectators died at jallikattu events in Madurai, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri and Tiruchy districts this year. The sport has left 250 injured since January.

“For jallikattu, coverage for spectators worth Rs 5 lakh per person up to Rs 1 crore (for 20 persons) is mandatory,” said M Lakshmi, director, department of animal husbandry and veterinary services.

Rs 5 lakh compensation each for at least 2 bull tamers, spectators

“There were issues in providing insurance coverage for bull tamers and this being looked into,” added Lakshmi. The department is working on issuing detailed guidelines for eruthu vidum vizha. Insurance companies charge premiums of Rs 11,800 to Rs 13,000 to provide coverage of Rs 1 crore for the event and Rs 536 to Rs 800 for life insurance up to Rs 5 lakh for a bull-tamer. Regardless of the number of participants, a maximum of two spectators and two bull-tamers are eligible for Rs 5 lakh compensation each in case of death or permanent disability in an event, said industry sources.

Welcoming the move, some jallikattu supporters demanded government’s engagement to pay insurance premium. “Jallikattu is not conducted with an intent to make money. People participate out of their love towards the bulls. The government should come forward to bear the expenses towards insurance premium or should be involved in fixing the premium,” T Rajesh, state president, Jallikattu Meetpu Kazhagam, said, adding that the terms and conditions of the insurance companies are often confusing.

The government conducts jallikattu events at Alanganallur, Palamedu, and Avaniyapuram in Madurai from January 14 to 17 while enthusiasts conduct the events in their villages or towns. The district administration grants permission online after the application clears scrutiny by police, revenue, animal husbandry, health and other departments.

The bull race can be conducted between January and May. Organisers spend Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh to conduct a jallikattu in the delta and southern districts and Rs 3 to Rs 8 lakh to conduct eruthu vidum vizha in other parts. P A Chinnaiya, president, Jallikatttu Pathukappu Nala Sangam, Dindigul district said, his association paid over Rs 1 lakh as insurance premium (Rs 536) to cover 200 bull-tamers.

