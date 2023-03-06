Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Keezhadi museum

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Opening the doors to Tamil Nadu’s past, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday inaugurated the Keezhadi on-site museum which stands testimony to a rich, ancient civilisation that thrived on the banks of the Vaigai. The facility spanning over two acres of area, exhibits around 15,000 artefacts unearthed during various phases of excavation undertaken by the state archaeology department in Keezhadi and its cluster villages of Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur.

The museum was constructed in adherence to the Chettinad style of architecture at a cost of Rs 18.8 crore by the heritage wing of the public works department. The officials at the facility showcased artefacts classified into categories of Keezhadi and Madurai, Agrarian and Water Management, Ceramic Industry, Weaving and Iron Industry, Sea Trade and Lifestyle to the Chief Minister on Sunday.

The artefacts on display included potsherds engraved with Sangam-era names in Tamil Brahmi script, spindle whorls, copper needles, microlithic tools, gold ornaments, an ivory comb, beads, miniature pots, urns, offerings pots, terracotta figurines, ornaments, dice, gamesmen, punch-marked silver coin and others. A wide range of interactive displays, including 3D designs, were also arranged at the venue.

Stalin observed the displays and also viewed a 15-minute video-audio show explaining the significance of Keezhadi. Ministers, including Thangam Thennarasu and KR Periakaruppan, and MPs Karti P Chidambaram and S Venkadesan were also present on the occasion.

