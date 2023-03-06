Home States Tamil Nadu

Three hectares of grassland destroyed after fire breaks out in Velliangiri hills

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Around three hectares of grassland in Velliangiri hills were destroyed on Saturday evening in what is suspected to be a man-made fire. The blaze was put out after 12 hours of struggle on Sunday morning.

Sources said the fire started at the fourth hill and spread to the third hill which comes under the Boluvampatti forest range, forcing the authorities to stop devotees from climbing the hills.  After the fire was put under control, the devotees were allowed from Sunday morning.

“We suspect it was a man-made fire. Despite the beefed-up security at the entry point and engaging ten forest staff to check if devotees are bringing flammable items like matchboxes or cigarettes, some people have managed to sneak in with those,” said an official.

Around 30 field-level staff and tribal people reached the spot immediately and joined a few staff who were already dousing the fire.  “We have an Anti Poaching Watchers camp at the fifth hill and they reached the spot soon after getting the information,” said an official.

“Reaching the place is much more difficult from the plains since the terrain is tough and we have to climb thousands of steps apart from passing rough terrain. The fire was completely doused off at 4 am on Sunday using counter fire and beating green leaves,” the official added. 

