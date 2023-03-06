Tiruchy-Thanjavur Service Road remains a pipe dream

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a judgement passed in 2019, had directed highway authorities to complete the acquisition of land for the construction of service roads on National Highway (NH) 81, work is yet to commence on the 14.5-km stretch from Palpannai to Thuvakudi. Residents and activists, riled up by the delay, attribute the increasing number of accidents on the highway, and particularly on the 14.5-km stretch, to the lack of service roads.

According to official data, as many as 603 fatal accidents have been recorded on NH81 from 2010 to 2022. The stretch between Palpannai and Thuvakudi, which comes under the purview of the NHAI, is abounded with commercial shops, residential houses and educational institutes, witnessing a footfall of thousands of commuters and residents on a daily basis.

However, the absence of service roads, particularly on the aforementioned stretch, has instilled fear in the commuters and residents, particularly after nightfall. Though the project to construct service roads from Palpannai to Thuvakudi was approved way back in 2009, the work has been delayed to kick-off over various factors, including political pressure and protests by traders, sources said.

"The work is yet to see the day of light and the main reason for it is the opposition from traders," S Subramaniam, a member of the Federation for retrieval of service roads, said. Meanwhile, residents expressed distress over the unprecedented delay.

"The work should commence at the earliest as we are apprehensive of even letting our kids walk along the road," S Praveen, a resident of Thiruverumbur said. When contacted, District Collector M Pradeep Kumar said, "I've sent a proposal to the Chairman of the NHAI regarding the acquisition of land. We are awaiting a response on it."

