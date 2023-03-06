Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy-Thanjavur Service Road remains a pipe dream

According to official data, as many as 603 fatal accidents have been recorded on NH81 from 2010 to 2022.

Published: 06th March 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians cross the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway dangerously in the absence of a service road. MK Ashok Kumar

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Even as the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a judgement passed in 2019, had directed highway authorities to complete the acquisition of land for the construction of service roads on National Highway (NH) 81, work is yet to commence on the 14.5-km stretch from Palpannai to Thuvakudi. Residents and activists, riled up by the delay, attribute the increasing number of accidents on the highway, and particularly on the 14.5-km stretch, to the lack of service roads.

According to official data, as many as 603 fatal accidents have been recorded on NH81 from 2010 to 2022. The stretch between Palpannai and Thuvakudi, which comes under the purview of the NHAI, is abounded with commercial shops, residential houses and educational institutes, witnessing a footfall of thousands of commuters and residents on a daily basis.

However, the absence of service roads, particularly on the aforementioned stretch, has instilled fear in the commuters and residents, particularly after nightfall. Though the project to construct service roads from Palpannai to Thuvakudi was approved way back in 2009, the work has been delayed to kick-off over various factors, including political pressure and protests by traders, sources said.

"The work is yet to see the day of light and the main reason for it is the opposition from traders," S Subramaniam, a member of the Federation for retrieval of service roads, said. Meanwhile, residents expressed distress over the unprecedented delay.

"The work should commence at the earliest as we are apprehensive of even letting our kids walk along the road," S Praveen, a resident of Thiruverumbur said. When contacted, District Collector M Pradeep Kumar said, "I've sent a proposal to the Chairman of the NHAI regarding the acquisition of land. We are awaiting a response on it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy-Thanjavur Service Road NHAI
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp