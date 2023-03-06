Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Aviyoor jallikattu cancelled due to poor infrastructure arrangements

However, when the district administration officials visited the venue a few days ago, they found that several guidelines had not been adhered to.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  A jallikattu event that was supposed to be conducted in Aviyoor near Kariapatti on Sunday has been cancelled by the district administration owing to the lack of infrastructure and poor safety arrangements at the venue.

According to sources, the organisers in Aviyoor had obtained permission for holding the annual event on Sunday. As many as 618 bulls and 200 tamers from various districts, including Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and Madurai, had registered for the sporting event. However, when the district administration officials visited the venue a few days ago, they found that several guidelines had not been adhered to.

"The officials instructed the organisers to make all necessary arrangements. The areas for the veterinary unit, bull tamers examination, and bull hoarding, among others, lacked proper infrastructure and facilities. Though the organisers promised to do the needful, the arrangements were not taken up before Sunday, leading to the cancellation of the event," they added. 

