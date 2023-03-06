TN Minister Udhayanidhi presides over Stalin’s 70th birthday events in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday participated in a slew of events including a mass marriage, organised to mark the 70th birthday of Chief Minister MK Stalin. He distributed welfare assistance to 2,000 senior party workers in a public meeting organized by DMK.

Speaking in the public meeting, Udhayanidhi said despite the AIADMK government leaving the state with a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore, the DMK government has fulfilled most of its election promises within two years of assuming office.

He added that Erode East by-election victory was a recognition given by the voters for the 22 months of good governance by DMK. Pointing to the circulation of fake videos about attacks on migrant workers, he said that the public will teach a fitting lesson to the persons behind the malicious act.

Participating in the mass marriage function organised by DMK, the minister wished all 81 couples.

He also inaugurated the national-level handicrafts exhibition conducted by the Rural Development Department and Tamil Nadu Corporation for the Development of Women at VOC ground in the city. The exhibition will conclude on March 12.

