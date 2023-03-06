Home States Tamil Nadu

Two held in Anna University fake honorary doctorate case in Tamil Nadu

According to the Kotturpuram police, Harish, director of the council, and Maharajan, joint director, were nabbed on Sunday morning in Ambur and were brought to Chennai for inquiry.

Published: 06th March 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two people, including a key suspect, have been arrested in the Anna University fake honorary doctorate case. The doctorates were given in the name of ‘The International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council.’ Special teams of the Chennai city police nabbed the accused in Ambur. Police said investigations are on to arrest all the suspects in the case. The Madras High Court had earlier denied Harish, the prime suspect, anticipatory bail in the case. 

According to the Kotturpuram police, Harish, director of the council, and Maharajan, joint director, were nabbed on Sunday morning in Ambur and were brought to Chennai for inquiry.  One iPhone, two laptops, fake honorary certificates, rubber stamps and 96 medals were also recovered from them, police said. 

A senior police officer said, “Based on the complaint of Anna University Registrar Ravi Kumar, a case was registered. The accused will be sent to judicial remand after the inquiry. Based on information given by them, others linked to the case will also be arrested.”

On February 26, at a ceremony held at Vivekananda Auditorium in Anna University, nearly 40 people, including actor Vadivelu and music director Deva, were awarded the honorary doctorate by the council. 
When it was found that the certificates were fake, Anna University registrar filed a complaint with Kotturpuram police. A case was filed under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 426 (mischief), 468 (forgery), 469 (forgery), r/w 471 (fraudulently uses fake document as genuine), 488 (making use of any false mark) of IPC. Special police teams were formed to nab the suspects.

