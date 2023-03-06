Two men killed by elephant in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two persons died in separate attacks by a wild elephant near Kadambur in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district on Sunday.

Sources said, S Bommaya Gouder of Periya Gundrimalai, who was riding pillon, towards Makkampalyam from Gundrimalai on a bike died when an elephant attacked him at 11 am. His relative, who was riding the two wheeler, escaped.

Later, J Siddhu Maari a farmer from Chinna Gundrimalai took the same road and was attacked by the animal. Deputy Director of STR R Kiruba Shankar told TNIE that Mari was attacked two- and-a-half hours after the first incident. The spot was 500 metres away from where Gouder was attacked. “Since the incident took place inside the forest, solatium will be given to victims’ kin,” he added.



