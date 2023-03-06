University of Madras to offer two new courses on digital marketing and multimedia

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will offer two new courses from academic year 2023-24.

The courses, MBA in digital marketing and Masters in Multimedia, have been finalised in the academic council meeting of the university, which was held in February and have been approved by the syndicate. The new courses will start with 60 seats each.

Vice-Chancellor of the university S Gowri said, “After the pandemic, the world has aggressively adapted to digitalization. In this new era, digital marketing and multimedia courses are very much in demand and these courses offer huge employment opportunities for the students. After consultation with industry and academic experts, we have decided to launch these two new courses.”

He further added that the two new courses are in accordance with state government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme which aims at up skilling students and providing better employment opportunities to them.

Syllabi of both the courses will contain latest developments in the sector. A team of faculty members are designing the course after taking suggestions from the industry experts. A senior faculty from the university said, “Our aim is to ensure that the new courses are a perfect blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skill building. These courses will make students industry ready and help in improving campus placements.”

The two-year multimedia programme will enable students to gain knowledge in various facets of multimedia industry like social media, web designing, graphic designing and visual effects. Similarly, the two-year digital marketing course will consist of techniques of marketing and advertising of products, services, and organisations through electronic or digital media. The varsity officials said from now on, the university on a regular basis will keep on introducing latest courses..

