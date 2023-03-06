Unlike earlier, government now comes to the people to hear grievances: Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Earlier, the public had to approach the government with their grievances, but now, the government itself is meeting the people regularly, said Chief Minister MK Stalin after arriving in Madurai on Sunday for a two-day visit, as part of his ‘Chief Minister on field visit’ (Kala Aayvil Muthalamaichar) initiative.

Stalin reviewed various developmental and welfare works in the district, before holding discussions with stakeholders in the agriculture, trade and MSME sectors. During one such discussion, he said, “We recently initiated the ‘CM on field visit’ scheme, through which the state government will conduct field inspections in each zone to review the progress of development works. Two rounds of inspections were carried out in February, and the third round is now underway in Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.”

Noting that the new initiative would ensure the resolution of each and every grievance and development at the grass-roots level, the Chief Minister said, “The DMK government aims to hear and resolve all grievances of the public. As promised earlier, we had brought out a separate budget for the agriculture sector. This year, the state budget will be presented on March 20, following which the agriculture budget will be tabled in the house. The documents have been prepared based on meetings with various stakeholders.”

Stalin also held a law and order review meeting with senior police officials from the five districts and instructed them to take stringent measures to weed out the drug menace from the southern part of the state. “Drug pedlars in the southern districts specifically target youth and children from economically weaker families. This network must be destroyed completely, and the DGP must oversee the activities.

Cyber and caste-related crimes should be investigated without delay and all efforts should be taken to ensure the conviction of suspects,” he said. Over 20 students from the Madurai Kamaraj University College also met him and submitted a petition requesting the conversion of the MKU College into a government college.

