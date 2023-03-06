Home States Tamil Nadu

Unlike earlier, government now comes to the people to hear grievances: Tamil Nadu CM

Stalin reviewed various developmental and welfare works in the district, before holding discussions with stakeholders in the agriculture, trade and MSME sectors.

Published: 06th March 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who reached Madurai as part of a two-day field visit, was greeted by supporters with a life-size pen at the airport on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Earlier, the public had to approach the government with their grievances, but now, the government itself is meeting the people regularly, said Chief Minister MK Stalin after arriving in Madurai on Sunday for a two-day visit, as part of his ‘Chief Minister on field visit’ (Kala Aayvil Muthalamaichar) initiative.

Stalin reviewed various developmental and welfare works in the district, before holding discussions with stakeholders in the agriculture, trade and MSME sectors. During one such discussion, he said, “We recently initiated the ‘CM on field visit’ scheme, through which the state government will conduct field inspections in each zone to review the progress of development works. Two rounds of inspections were carried out in February, and the third round is now underway in Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.”

Noting that the new initiative would ensure the resolution of each and every grievance and development at the grass-roots level, the Chief Minister said, “The DMK government aims to hear and resolve all grievances of the public. As promised earlier, we had brought out a separate budget for the agriculture sector. This year, the state budget will be presented on March 20, following which the agriculture budget will be tabled in the house. The documents have been prepared based on meetings with various stakeholders.”

Stalin also held a law and order review meeting with senior police officials from the five districts and instructed them to take stringent measures to weed out the drug menace from the southern part of the state. “Drug pedlars in the southern districts specifically target youth and children from economically weaker families. This network must be destroyed completely, and the DGP must oversee the activities.

Cyber and caste-related crimes should be investigated without delay and all efforts should be taken to ensure the conviction of suspects,” he said. Over 20 students from the Madurai Kamaraj University College also met him and submitted a petition requesting the conversion of the MKU College into a government college.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister on field visit MK Stalin DMK
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp