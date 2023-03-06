Woman killed, eight injured in TN's Cuddalore firecracker unit blast

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A woman was killed and eight others were injured in a firecracker unit explosion near the Cuddalore-Puducherry border on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as B Malliga (60), a resident of Puducherry. The condition of two of the injured workers is critical.

Police sources said, the workers were busy making crackers at the manufacturing unit in Sivanarpuram in the Cuddalore district, when the blast occurred, completely gutting the facility. The unit is owned by 55-year-old J Sekar from Manaveli in Puducherry. Police suspect that the crackers might have accidentally exploded while being manufactured.

The injured workers have been identified as E Brindadevi (34), S Sakthidasan (25) of Sivanarpuram, A Sumathi (34), M Manimegalai (32) of Ariyankuppam, R Ambika (18) of Kandamangalam, Villupuram district, S Sevanthi (19) of Thavalakuppam, S Lakshmi (25) of Kasanthittu, and R Malarkodi (35) of Andiyarpalayam.

On hearing of the incident, police from the Reddychavady station rushed to the spot. The injured workers were taken to government hospitals in Cuddalore and Puducherry for treatment.

CUDDALORE: A woman was killed and eight others were injured in a firecracker unit explosion near the Cuddalore-Puducherry border on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as B Malliga (60), a resident of Puducherry. The condition of two of the injured workers is critical. Police sources said, the workers were busy making crackers at the manufacturing unit in Sivanarpuram in the Cuddalore district, when the blast occurred, completely gutting the facility. The unit is owned by 55-year-old J Sekar from Manaveli in Puducherry. Police suspect that the crackers might have accidentally exploded while being manufactured. The injured workers have been identified as E Brindadevi (34), S Sakthidasan (25) of Sivanarpuram, A Sumathi (34), M Manimegalai (32) of Ariyankuppam, R Ambika (18) of Kandamangalam, Villupuram district, S Sevanthi (19) of Thavalakuppam, S Lakshmi (25) of Kasanthittu, and R Malarkodi (35) of Andiyarpalayam. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On hearing of the incident, police from the Reddychavady station rushed to the spot. The injured workers were taken to government hospitals in Cuddalore and Puducherry for treatment.