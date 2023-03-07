Home States Tamil Nadu

1,500 litres of adulterated milk seized in Thoothukudi

The multi-departmental team formed by the district administration comprises officials of food safety, labour welfare, diary development, police departments and local bodies. 

Published: 07th March 2023

A seized tanker carrying adulterated milk for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Based on the complaints regarding the adulteration of fresh milk and rigging measuring scales, the Thoothukudi district administration launched a strict vigil on the quality of fresh milk on Monday. The officials headed by District Collector Dr K Sentihl Raj, during a surprise inspection, seized 1,500 litres of adulterated milk from the vendors and confiscated their vehicles.

The multi-departmental team formed by the district administration comprises officials of food safety, labour welfare, diary development, police departments and local bodies. The public can lodge a complaint over milk adulteration through Food Safety Complaint cell 9444042322 or at Call your Collector number 8680800900, said the collector in a press statement.

According to sources, the team held a surprise inspection at three fresh milk wholesale distribution points in the old bus stand and new bus stand areas, where milk suppliers from Ottapidaram, Pasuvanthanai and Tharuvaikulam distribute fresh milk through mobile vendors. Upon checking the milk metre, the team found it adulterated with water. "Also the two vehicles used for transportation did not have the mandatory FSSAI license for transporting food materials. The milk measuring scales did not meet the standards laid down in the Legal Metrology Act," sources added.  

In a press statement, the collector said selling unsafe, substandard, misbranded and adulterated milk is punishable under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The milk will be declared as unsafe if it is found containing unpermitted chemicals/preservatives and colouring agents, which is punishable under section 59 (1) of the FSSAI Act and could attract a penalty up to Rs 1 lakh rupees and imprisonment up to six months, the statement said

