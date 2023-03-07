Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK cadre accused of sexual assault on minor ousted

“A 15-year-old girl went to meet AIADMK’s Paramakudi town functionary Sigamani for some financial help in December last year.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled a party functionary from Paramakudi for anti-party activities on Monday. Sources said the functionary, G Sigamani, and his friends Raja Mohammed and Prabakaran were recently arrested under sections of the POCSO Act.

“A 15-year-old girl went to meet AIADMK’s Paramakudi town functionary Sigamani for some financial help in December last year. However, the functionary sexually assaulted her. He continued the assault in the subsequent days, before getting his friends Mohammed and Prabakaran also to sexually attack the minor.

The girl mustered up the courage and finally informed about it to her parents, who then lodged a case at Paramakudi All Women Police Station,” they added. Police have arrested the trio, along with Sigamani’s assistants Kayalvizhi and Annalakshmi for attempting to hide the crime.

