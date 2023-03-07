Home States Tamil Nadu

Bihar, Jharkhand teams complete TN visit, workers say they are happy

The representatives said in the discussions that workers in their companies are working peacefully, understanding that the allegations of attacks were mere rumours.

Published: 07th March 2023

Jharkhand officials interacting with migrant workers of a spinning mill in Tiruppur district on Monday | Express

Jharkhand officials interacting with migrant workers of a spinning mill in Tiruppur district on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Official teams from Bihar and Jharkhand toured the State and held interactions with workers hailing from their States employed in Tamil Nadu and workers conveyed to them that they have a peaceful work atmosphere, the State government said on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu government said the circulation in social media of fake videos of assault on workers led to unrest on a small scale among migrant workers.

Swift action was taken by the government including the filing of cases by police and Chief Minister M K Stalin warned of further tough legal action, the government said and also referred to the CM's interaction on March 7 with labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in Tirunelveli district.

The DIG of Jharkhand and his team met senior TN officials including those from the Labour Department and they met Jharkhand workers engaged in construction work and learnt about the peaceful ground situation, an official release here said.

The Jharkhand team discussed the actual situation with workers at Irungattukottai and Keevalur, Kaatrambakkam panchayat and Sriperumpudur in the Kanchipuram district. During these inspections, the workers informed the team that they work safely and peacefully in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, the Bihar team held discussions with TN officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and workers in the State. "Bihari Association of Chennai informed that there is no threat to migrant workers from various States of India including Bihar. Further, they informed that the working conditions of migrant workers are also very good in Tamil Nadu and the contents published in social media and the press in Bihar were fake."

The Jharkhand team met workmen in Udumalaipet, Palladam, Vellakoil and Avinasi (Tirupur District).

The Bihar team met workers in Annoor, Thoppampatti and Veerapandi (Coimbatore District).

During the inspections, workers informed the teams that they are working safely and peacefully in Tamil Nadu, the government said.

In Erode district, which too has a sizable presence of migrant workers, the government held a meeting in which representatives of shops and establishments, representatives of dye factories, and trade union representatives took part. The representatives said in the discussions that workers in their companies are working peacefully, understanding that the allegations of attacks were mere rumours.

Tamil Nadu Labour Department officials also advised employers associations to sensitise workers about the false claims and build confidence among the workforce.

The Tamil Nadu government has been taking various measures to protect the welfare of migrant workers. An exclusive website (https:/labour.tn.gov.in/ism/) for the registration of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu has more than 6 lakh registrations, the government said and listed the welfare assistance provided to them during the pandemic.

