BJP president wants CBI to investigate Tiruppur incident

BJP state president K Annamalai demanded a CBI investigation into the delay in initiating a proper inquiry into an “unwanted incident” that took place in Tiruppur recently.

Published: 07th March 2023 05:47 AM

By Express News Service

“Why didn’t the police take quick action in that incident in Tiruppur? Who has delayed the police action in this regard? Why did the DGP who visits Trichy often not visit Tiruppur? What is the intelligence wing of the police doing in Tirupur? Only a CBI inquiry into these questions will bring out the truth,” he said.

He said the ‘Hindi Theriyadhu Poda T-shirt protest’ was initiated by a son of CM MK Stalin, and Kanimozhi, DMK MP, gave a plaint that airport officials spoke to her in Hindi. “I doubt whether these were the basis for the false information doing the rounds,” he added. 

BJP man quits party
Chennai: A day after BJP state IT wing president CTR Nirmal Kumar joined AIADMK, Dilip Kannan, state secretary of BJP and Kanyakumari zonal in-charge of IT wing announced he has quit. Kannan questioned why Annamalai was keeping those related to Arudra Finance and charged he has been sidelining many senior leaders. 

