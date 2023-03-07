Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin: We are opposed for raising oppressed

Stating that Tamil civilisation could be traced back 2000-3000 years, he said Tamil culture was broken by those who divided people in the name of caste, religion.

Published: 07th March 2023

TN CM MK Stalin with Kerala CM Vijayan at the event on Monday | V Karthikalagu

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: We (the DMK) are opposed by some only because we have raised those who have been oppressed, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in Nagercoil on Monday. Participating with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in a CPM event commemorating the 200th year of the Thol Seelai Porattum (upper cloth revolution), Stalin said TN is at the fore of development but this was not the case 50 or 100 years ago. 

Crediting reformers such as Ayya Vaikundar, Ayothee Thass and Periyar for TN’s progress, he urged Vijayan to commemorate the centenary of the Vaikom struggle next year in an event organised by both state governments. 

Stating that Tamil civilisation could be traced back 2000-3000 years, he said Tamil culture was broken by those who divided people in the name of caste, religion. Women and sudras were deemed lowly and untouchability was made a virtue, he said. Women from oppressed communities were not allowed to cover their breasts and a cruel breast tax was imposed in the erstwhile Travancore state, marking the beginning of a 50-year struggle. 

Pinarayi calls for joint fight by CPM, DMK against BJP

He said Vaikundar led the struggle against the tax and missionaries supported it. For all the trouble caused by the British, it cannot be denied they also brought in social reforms, he added. Stating that the Dravidian movement continued the reforms, he said nothing had ever changed on its own.

“Change comes through struggle... The dirt of a thousand years cannot be cleansed in a day,” he said, reiterating his government’s commitment to social justice. This commitment to social justice in raising the people oppressed for so long is why some people oppose us (DMK), he said.

Vijayan said the Kerala government is discussing the Vaikom commemoration and urged Stalin to join the event. He alleged the Union government was misusing central agencies to persecute political rivals and called for a joint fight by CPM and the Dravidian party against the BJP.

Referring to the anti-Hindi struggle of Dravidian parties, Vijayan said, “Today, we see the imposition of Hindi becoming a reality and those who rule at the Centre have become its advocates and practitioners.” He also claimed that there are parties in every state to stand with the DMK and the CPM on these issues.

