Coimbatore: In an exchange of fire, a rowdy wanted in a brutal murder case nabbed

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In an exchange of fire, M Sanjay Raja a mastermind of a brutal murder that happened in the city on February 12, suffered gunshot injuries during the custodial investigation today morning.

Police personnel who escorted him survived a narrow escape.

The special team of police attached to the Race Course police station opened fire at the rowdy Sanjay Raja (31) from Sivanandhapuram near Saravanampatti after he allegedly started to fire at police using a China-made pistol.

The incident happened at around 6.30 am on Friday near Karattumedu Murugan Temple near Saravanampatti. He was shot in the left knee and admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The city police took him for a five-day custodial investigation on Friday in connection with the murder case and planned to grill him for illegal possession of two China-made pistols.

Using one of the pistols he allegedly murdered a rival gang leader R Sathyapandi (31) a native of Madurai on February 12 in full public view near Avarampalayam. A gang led by Sanjay hacked Sathyapandi to death and shot him twice with a pistol. Five including Sanjay surrendered before courts in Chennai and Arakkonam last month. One more was arrested following the investigation.

On Friday police took him for five days custodial investigation and they are instructed to produce him before the court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, they took him to recover the pistol and he took the police team headed by inspector Krishnaleela to the foothill of the Karratumedu Murugan temple. He went back to the bushes from where he took a pistol and started to shoot at police, said police.

In retaliation, the police opened fire and a bullet pierced his left leg and then he was brought under custody. Sanjay Kumar possessed two China-made pistols and he used one of them to kill Sathyapandi, police added.

It is noted that two suspects J Joshwa(23) and S Gowtham (24) who were arrested in another brutal murder near the Coimbatore Court Complex On February 30 the very next day after the Sathyapandi's murder, suffered gunshot injuries two days later when they allegedly tried to escape from police custody.

