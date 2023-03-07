Court tells man to clean TASMAC outlet as bail condition

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  As a stringent bail condition, Tirunelveli  Principal Sessions Judge (in charge) Jacintha Martin on Monday ordered a man accused of ramming his vehicle on another man and severely injuring him in an inebriated state, to clean a TASMAC shop daily until further orders.

Town police booked N Neerkathalingam under sections 279, 338 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code, and 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for causing grievous injuries to the victim on February 12. The victim is receiving treatment at a private hospital. The suspect, meanwhile, was lodged in prison for 23 days.

During the court hearing of the case on Monday, public prosecutor K Subramanian defended the victim, while advocate S Selvathaneshkumar defended the accused person. Granting bail to Neerkathalingam, the judge said, "The accused person should execute a bond for Rs 10,000. He should also take up cleaning work at the TASMAC outlet in Kurukuthurai daily until further orders from this court. The police are directed to oversee compliance of the condition by the accused person."

