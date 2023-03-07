Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t appoint private school teachers, HMs, as chief of exam centres: CEO

The director of examinations sent another circular to the CEOs across the state that only headmasters and senior teachers from govt schools should be appointed as chief superintendents.

Published: 07th March 2023 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) Video grab of a teacher writing the questions on the classroom door and Hingula government high school in Dharmasala block | Express

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department has instructed Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) not to appoint private school headmasters and teachers as chief superintendents of examination centres. 
A petition submitted by Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Association had alleged that districts like Dindigul, Thanjavur, Ranipet and Madurai are not following the strict instructions from the department against appointing private school headmasters and teachers as chief superintendents of exam centres.

Following the petition, the director of examinations sent another circular to the CEOs across the state stating that only headmasters and senior teachers working in government and government-aided schools should be appointed as chief superintendents.

Also, according to the circular from the department, headmasters of the schools functioning as exam centres can’t be the superintendents of the same school. They should be deputed to another centre within a radius of 8 km. The centre in which they are posted should also be different from the centre where they were posted last year.

Meanwhile, the association has also urged the department not to provide additional work to the PG teachers as practical examinations for the higher secondary classes are underway. “The Teachers’ Recruitment Board has asked the officials in districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu to depute PG teachers for confidential work. This will have an impact on the students,” the petition stated.

