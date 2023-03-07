Home States Tamil Nadu

Drunken driving: Court orders youth to serve in trauma ward

A few months ago, a video had gone viral, wherein Fazzil, Vahithkhan, Praveen and Yogaram are seen riding on two-wheelers in a reckless manner.

Published: 07th March 2023 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

drunken driving, drinking and driving

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a group of youth, who were earlier videographed drinking liquor while riding pillion on two-wheelers and causing public nuisance, with a condition that they assist ward boys to take care of patients at the trauma ward in Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital every Saturday from 8 am to 12 noon for a period of four weeks.

A few months ago, a video had gone viral, wherein Fazzil, Vahithkhan, Praveen and Yogaram are seen riding on two-wheelers in a reckless manner. They also had liquor bottles in their hands. Anna Nagar police subsequently registered a case based on this video.

Seeking anticipatory bail for the youth, their counsel argued that the boys were somewhat popular on social media, and this popularity unfortunately misguided them. Taking note of the youths’ talents, the court asked them to produce a short video to sensitise youth towards their responsibilities in society.

Recently, the youth submitted the short video to the court. Subsequently, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira granted the anticipatory bail on the condition that they help out at the trauma ward in Government Rajaji Hospital every Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court drunken driving
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp