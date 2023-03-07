Drunken driving: Court orders youth to serve in trauma ward

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a group of youth, who were earlier videographed drinking liquor while riding pillion on two-wheelers and causing public nuisance, with a condition that they assist ward boys to take care of patients at the trauma ward in Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital every Saturday from 8 am to 12 noon for a period of four weeks.

A few months ago, a video had gone viral, wherein Fazzil, Vahithkhan, Praveen and Yogaram are seen riding on two-wheelers in a reckless manner. They also had liquor bottles in their hands. Anna Nagar police subsequently registered a case based on this video.

Seeking anticipatory bail for the youth, their counsel argued that the boys were somewhat popular on social media, and this popularity unfortunately misguided them. Taking note of the youths’ talents, the court asked them to produce a short video to sensitise youth towards their responsibilities in society.

Recently, the youth submitted the short video to the court. Subsequently, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira granted the anticipatory bail on the condition that they help out at the trauma ward in Government Rajaji Hospital every Saturday.

