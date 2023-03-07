Efforts to unseat DMK government through creating caste and communal riots in TN: CM Stalin

Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin, without naming anyone, said they were engaging themselves in creating caste and religious clashes in TN to divide people and to achieve their target of removing the DMK government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Nagercoil on Tuesday said a few divisive persons, who feared the success of the Dravidian model in the state, were throwing dust on the DMK government and attempting to unseat the government.

Stalin, without naming anyone, said that they were engaging themselves in creating caste and religious clashes in TN to divide people and to achieve their target of removing the DMK government from power,

Stalin added that even before the DMK came to power, the DMK alliance had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The alliance was continuously getting success in subsequent polls including the recent Erode East byelection.

He recalled the statement he said during his recent birthday celebrations held in Chennai's Nandanam, saying that the success of the party and its alliance in TN over the years was possible only because of strength and unity. "To eradicate the BJP in the 2024 election, the secular leaders across the country should unite, by setting aside their differences. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we have to get success. I want to insist on the same again. If that happens, we can save the country from the hands of the BJP," he said.

He also said around 22 months have been completed after the government took charge and no one could deny the works they did for the society and people which was being praised by all corners.

Stalin was speaking on the occasion of unveiling the statue of former Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi at DMK party Kanniyakumari east district office in Nagercoil in the morning. He also met the workers from northern states at Kavalkinaru and asked them not to believe rumours. The Chief Minister's move comes in the wake of apprehensions among the migrant workforce over alleged fake videos of attacks on some of them in the state, which had even prompted the Bihar government to depute an official delegation to take stock of the situation.

