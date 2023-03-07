Four girls take iron supplement pills in bet, faint

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four female students studying in the Urdu middle school run by the Ooty municipality at Kandal, fainted on Monday allegedly after consuming too many iron and folic acid tablets in a bet with classmates.

The girls were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and their condition is stable. The health department distributes free iron and folic supplements to female students in schools across the state, Each student is given one tablet by either a medical supervisor or teacher of the school.

On Monday, the students challenged each other as to who would consume the most pills. Sources said each girl consumed around seven pills, adding it was not clear how they could access so many pills.

Four girls fainted one after the other, and the other students informed the teachers. School authorities admitted them in the Ooty GH. After first aid, the girls were shifted to CMCH. Ooty West police are investigating. CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said, “The girls are stable now. The impact of the drug will be known 12 to 14 hours after taking the pill.”

Nilgiris Deputy Director of Health Services Balusamy said, “Iron and folic supplement should be given to students once a week after lunch under the supervision of designated teachers. I don’t know how the students got so many pills. An investigation is being conducted.” A teacher who did not wish to be named alleged that HM Mohamed Ameen and the designated teachers were careless in handling the tablets. Usually, the tablets are distributed on Thursdays, but students got them on Monday.

Though this incident happened in the afternoon, officers of the district educational officer for elementary and chief educational officers were unaware till evening as the school management did not report about it. CEO A Munusamy told TNIE, “We are inquiring about this matter and trying to find out how this happened. We will inquire with the headmaster and teachers on Tuesday.” School headmaster Mohamed Ameen refused to comment on the incident.

COIMBATORE: Four female students studying in the Urdu middle school run by the Ooty municipality at Kandal, fainted on Monday allegedly after consuming too many iron and folic acid tablets in a bet with classmates. The girls were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and their condition is stable. The health department distributes free iron and folic supplements to female students in schools across the state, Each student is given one tablet by either a medical supervisor or teacher of the school. On Monday, the students challenged each other as to who would consume the most pills. Sources said each girl consumed around seven pills, adding it was not clear how they could access so many pills. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Four girls fainted one after the other, and the other students informed the teachers. School authorities admitted them in the Ooty GH. After first aid, the girls were shifted to CMCH. Ooty West police are investigating. CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said, “The girls are stable now. The impact of the drug will be known 12 to 14 hours after taking the pill.” Nilgiris Deputy Director of Health Services Balusamy said, “Iron and folic supplement should be given to students once a week after lunch under the supervision of designated teachers. I don’t know how the students got so many pills. An investigation is being conducted.” A teacher who did not wish to be named alleged that HM Mohamed Ameen and the designated teachers were careless in handling the tablets. Usually, the tablets are distributed on Thursdays, but students got them on Monday. Though this incident happened in the afternoon, officers of the district educational officer for elementary and chief educational officers were unaware till evening as the school management did not report about it. CEO A Munusamy told TNIE, “We are inquiring about this matter and trying to find out how this happened. We will inquire with the headmaster and teachers on Tuesday.” School headmaster Mohamed Ameen refused to comment on the incident.