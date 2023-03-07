India in talks with Moscow on new nuke plant site

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India and Russia are holding discussions on a new site for Russian designed nuclear plant, according to Olga Lukerchik, Chief Expert, ASE JSC (part of The Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division) who participated in the 12th Nuclear Energy Conclave, organised by Indian Energy Forum in New Delhi.

Olga revealed this during a panel discussion ‘Equipment Manufacturing Capacity build-up and expectations from Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for Atamnirbharta’ recently, a release said.

According to official sources, the site is different from that in Kudankulam. However, they refused to divulge more details stating the discussions are going on. Olga also spoke about localisation opportunities for the 5th and 6th units of Kudankulam.

“Undoubtedly, an important issue is the involvement of Indian manufacturers in the Kudankulam nuclear power plant construction project. The successful operation of the 1st and 2nd units, part of the supplies for which were carried out by Indian companies may be considered as a positive example of our cooperation today,” she said.

“We set ourselves the goal of expanding the opportunities for Indian companies to participate in Rosatom projects. In order to make this possible, it is necessary to carry out work on the harmonisation of regulatory and technical requirements between manufacturers and project documentation. With the active support of our Indian partners, I am confident that this challenging undertaking will succeed,” Olga said in her presentation at the panel.

The event hosted more than 100 senior representatives from leading Indian and foreign agencies and companies in the nuclear field. Along with Rosatom speaker, the session was attended by representatives from Department of Atomic Energy, Nuclear Power Corporation of India, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited, Larsen & Toubro and other leading enterprises.

Official sources said there are nine nuclear power reactors at various stages of construction, targeted for completion by 2024-25. In addition, 12 more nuclear power reactors have been accorded administrative approval and financial sanction by the government in June 2017. Thus, 21 nuclear power reactors, with an installed capacity of 15,700 MW are under implementation, envisaged for progressive completion by the year 2031.

