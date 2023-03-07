Makhna at home in Manombolly, no friends yet

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A makhna elephant which was released between Varagaliyar and Koomatti in the Ulanthy forest range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 24 has adapted to its new environment, but is yet to pick up any friends. Forest department officials the area has abundant fodder and water resources.

The Makhna, which was released

between Varagaliyar and Koomatti

reserve forest under ATR on

February 24, roaming in

Shekkalmudi area | express

The animal travelled more than 100 km from Varagaliyar and reached Sugunapuram on the outskirts of the city through Pollachi. It was tranqualised in Perur on February 23. After recovering from sedation, the 40-year-old makhna, entered Manombolly and is trying to mingle with other elephants in the last one week. An official who is closely observing the animal told TNIE that the animal has so far tried to mingle with a mother and calf, a herd of seven elephants and then team up with two tuskers. However, his efforts went in vain.

“Though the makhna has come across so many animals, it did not fight with them. The animals refuse to accept it into their herd probably because he lacks tusks. However a deep study should be carried out to know why makhnas are rejected by other jumbos,” he said.

Based on the instructions of senior officers, the number of staff deployed to monitor the animal during daytime has been reduced since the animal is exposing aggressive behaviour nowadays. “The animal’s aggressive behaviour is opposite to his earlier calm character. In the last couple of days, the animal has started chasing us whenever we approach him.

As a result, we are monitoring him by hiding behind trees or bushes. We have also reduced our staff strength from 10 to 7 during day time. During night, it is difficult to follow the animal and are monitoring him using radio collar signals,” said the official. “On Monday morning, the animal was in Shekkammudi which is 5 km from the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border and 10 km from where it was released. The animal has adapted to the nature in Manombolly forest range due to water sources at the streams from Manombolly powerhouse, Karuneer Pallam and Parambikulam dam,” the official added.

COIMBATORE: A makhna elephant which was released between Varagaliyar and Koomatti in the Ulanthy forest range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 24 has adapted to its new environment, but is yet to pick up any friends. Forest department officials the area has abundant fodder and water resources. The Makhna, which was released between Varagaliyar and Koomatti reserve forest under ATR on February 24, roaming in Shekkalmudi area | expressThe animal travelled more than 100 km from Varagaliyar and reached Sugunapuram on the outskirts of the city through Pollachi. It was tranqualised in Perur on February 23. After recovering from sedation, the 40-year-old makhna, entered Manombolly and is trying to mingle with other elephants in the last one week. An official who is closely observing the animal told TNIE that the animal has so far tried to mingle with a mother and calf, a herd of seven elephants and then team up with two tuskers. However, his efforts went in vain. “Though the makhna has come across so many animals, it did not fight with them. The animals refuse to accept it into their herd probably because he lacks tusks. However a deep study should be carried out to know why makhnas are rejected by other jumbos,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Based on the instructions of senior officers, the number of staff deployed to monitor the animal during daytime has been reduced since the animal is exposing aggressive behaviour nowadays. “The animal’s aggressive behaviour is opposite to his earlier calm character. In the last couple of days, the animal has started chasing us whenever we approach him. As a result, we are monitoring him by hiding behind trees or bushes. We have also reduced our staff strength from 10 to 7 during day time. During night, it is difficult to follow the animal and are monitoring him using radio collar signals,” said the official. “On Monday morning, the animal was in Shekkammudi which is 5 km from the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border and 10 km from where it was released. The animal has adapted to the nature in Manombolly forest range due to water sources at the streams from Manombolly powerhouse, Karuneer Pallam and Parambikulam dam,” the official added.