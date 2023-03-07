Home States Tamil Nadu

Ponmudy rebukes people for ‘not voting for him’

Ponmudy added that Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the ministers to provide welfare measures equally to those who voted for them or those who did not.

Published: 07th March 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ponmudy addressing the public | Express

Ponmudy addressing the public | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The residents of Arungurikkai village in the district are disappointed and outraged as higher education minister K Ponmudy allegedly rebuked them for not voting for him in the elections. The minister was speaking to the public after opening a new wall building of a government high school worth Rs 37.2 lakh. 

When Ponmudy was listing out various schemes the DMK government has done for Arungurikkai village under Thiruvennainallu taluk, a section of women in the crowd raised the problems of the drinking water supply in their village. Irated at this, the minister turned his ire on the villagers saying, “You are making this charge now as if you have voted for me overwhelmingly, in the election.” 

Ponmudy added that Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the ministers to provide welfare measures equally to those who voted for them or those who did not. He further said he was instrumental in laying a road and bringing transport service to this village besides ensuring the drinking water supply.

“I know whenever I come to this village, you all make many demands. If there are any shortcomings, just give it in writing, and that will be addressed,” he said. But the stark response from him shocked the residents who then argued that if they hadn’t voted for him, how he could have won in Thirukovilur. 

A resident K Parimalam (name changed) from the crowd told TNIE, “Isn’t it the responsibility of a minister to listen to our pleas? But if we are targeted based on the number of votes, then the government must claim it only works for voters for their party.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Ponmudy elections DMK MK Stalin
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp