Ponmudy rebukes people for ‘not voting for him’

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The residents of Arungurikkai village in the district are disappointed and outraged as higher education minister K Ponmudy allegedly rebuked them for not voting for him in the elections. The minister was speaking to the public after opening a new wall building of a government high school worth Rs 37.2 lakh.

When Ponmudy was listing out various schemes the DMK government has done for Arungurikkai village under Thiruvennainallu taluk, a section of women in the crowd raised the problems of the drinking water supply in their village. Irated at this, the minister turned his ire on the villagers saying, “You are making this charge now as if you have voted for me overwhelmingly, in the election.”

Ponmudy added that Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the ministers to provide welfare measures equally to those who voted for them or those who did not. He further said he was instrumental in laying a road and bringing transport service to this village besides ensuring the drinking water supply.

“I know whenever I come to this village, you all make many demands. If there are any shortcomings, just give it in writing, and that will be addressed,” he said. But the stark response from him shocked the residents who then argued that if they hadn’t voted for him, how he could have won in Thirukovilur.

A resident K Parimalam (name changed) from the crowd told TNIE, “Isn’t it the responsibility of a minister to listen to our pleas? But if we are targeted based on the number of votes, then the government must claim it only works for voters for their party.”

