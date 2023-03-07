Home States Tamil Nadu

Sewage collection lorries in Chennai to be fitted with RFID tags

A senior official told TNIE that the move was aimed at curbing illegal discharge of sewage, protecting water bodies and ensuring sustainable management of water resources.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is in the process of fitting RFID tags in all sewage lorries by April to tackle the illegal discharge of sewage and safeguard water bodies. So far, 170 trucks have been fitted with the system.

CMWSSB manages around 250 sewage trucks that mainly function in added areas such as Manali, Sholinganallur, Alandur, Perungudi and areas not having underground drainage systems.

A senior official told TNIE that the move was aimed at curbing the illegal discharge of sewage, protecting water bodies and ensuring sustainable management of water resources. The official stated that CMWSSB has received numerous complaints about many trucks discharging sewage water illegally into water bodies in the outskirts of the city.

Another official said that once the system is implemented, the water agency would only allow those trucks with RFID tags to collect sewage water in the city. The tag will be scanned to monitor the time when the truck enters sewage treatment plants to decant. As per septage management regulation and operative guidelines, a fee of Rs 200 has been fixed for trucks to decant sewage.

