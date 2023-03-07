Sterlite supporters want action against 'rumour-mongers'

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Sterlite supporters under the banner of Thoothukudi Makkal Valvathara Sangam submitted a petition to District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the weekly grievances meeting demanding action against those spreading rumours about Sterlite Copper.



The Sangam president S Thiyagarajan, said in a petition that the closure of Sterlite Copper plant had led to job loss for several hundreds of people. Even though the case related to reopening the copper smelter, which was closed in 2018, has been listed by the Supreme Court for hearing at present, some anti-Sterlite activists are spreading rumours about the plant.



At the time, the Tamil Nadu government is taking necessary actions against rumour-mongers who spread fake news on the plight of Bihari workers in Tamil Nadu, the state government should similarly lay down steps to control those spreading false propaganda about Sterlite through Facebook, Whatsapp and other social media, the petition said.



Speaking to the media, a Sterlite pro-activist Nancy urged the district administration not to receive petitions from the anti-Sterlite activists who submit petitions to the collector during the grievance redressal meeting.



Meanwhile, families from Soosaipandiyapuram complained against a CRPF personnel, Seeyon Nixon Peter, of encroaching their pathway, which is being shared by over 15 families. A petitioner Maria Geetha said the personnel is constructing a house on a pathway that is common for the 15 families. Despite over 40 complaints, the officials including the Pudukottai police station have refused to take action against the CRPF personnel, only because he is a government staff, Maria Geetha alleged.

