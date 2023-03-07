Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco to check & remove illegal domestic power lines

Sources said Tangedco has issued oral instructions to employees to carry out the inspection.

Published: 07th March 2023

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from the section office of Tangedco Coimbatore region will soon start inspecting households to check for illegal additional service connections. Sources said Tangedco has issued oral instructions to employees to carry out the inspection.

A top officer from the Coimbatore region of TANGEDCO told TNIE, “TNERC clearly states that if there is a permanent physical and electrical segregation to a home, the consumer can get a domestic connection. However, violating the norm, top officers suspect that some consumers may have bought illegal additional service connections earlier with help from local staff or officers.”

“With the additional connections, along with availing the subsidy of 100 free units, the consumers won’t pay additional electricity charges for consumption when the slab unit changes. Tangedco will face revenue leakage due to this. To stop this, section officers have been instructed to inspect if the domestic connection at the house is correct as per norm or not,” he said.

TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Aykkia Sangam secretary K Veerasamy welcomed the move and said, “Officers had already disconnected additional connections in some places, but they suspect the connection may be present in some places. We can disconnect it only after inspection.”

“If we disconnect illegal connections, TANGEDCO can stop the revenue leakage, which is a major issue in the department,” he said.

When asked about it, a top officer from the Coimbatore region of TANGEDCO told TNIE, “We received directions orally from Chennai a few days ago. The inspections will begin this week.”

