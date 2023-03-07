Home States Tamil Nadu

Three wild elephants electrocuted at Dharmapuri district  

Published: 07th March 2023 01:17 PM

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident three female wild elephants electrocuted to death at a farmland at Kendenahalli village, near Kaaligounder kottai at Marandahalli in Dharmapuri district on Tuesday. 

This is the first time in recent history that three elephants die due to electrocution in a single incident. 

During the investigation, it was found that out of five elephants that entered the farmland owned by K Muregasan in search of water and fodder in the early hours on Tuesday, three female elephants were killed on the spot due to electrocution. 

A video of two calves approaching their mothers in an attempt to wake them up had upset the locals.

According to the Forest Range Officer of Palacode forest Natraj, the animals' age will be assessed by the veterinarian Prakash during postmortem and they have arrested K Muregasan who is cultivating maize, Ragi and Coconut on his two acres of land and he has illegally given power connection to protect the land from the damage caused by wild boars. 

The conservator of forest Salem Circle Periyasamy told TNIE that though the crops of Ragi and Maize are only a few months old and have not well grown well, the farmer had given an illegal power connection and the investigation is underway on how he tapped illegal power connection. 

He also said that the sex of the calves will also be assessed soon. 

