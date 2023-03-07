Home States Tamil Nadu

To escape coach’s rape bid, woman jumps from first floor in Kancheepuram

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old squash player jumped from the first floor of her trainer’s house and escaped after the man allegedly tried to rape her at Kancheepuram on Sunday night.

Police said the accused Murugesan (48) is a trainer at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s stadium at Kancheepuram railway station road. The survivor is a college student training at the stadium. “Murugesan told her he had kept one of her certificates at his house, which is near the stadium, and asked her to visit the house and collect it,” a senior police officer said. 

When she visited Murugesan’s house, he allegedly attempted to rape her. Police said the student escaped from Murugesan by jumping from the first floor of the house. She also alerted the people nearby and lodged a complaint with the Vishnu Kanchi police station.

A police team from the station arrested Murugesan on Sunday and he was handed to the Kancheepuram all-women police station.

Probe on to find out if coach misbehaved with other women

Murugesan has been booked on charges of attempt to rape and Section 4 of the TN Prevention of Women Harassment Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday. Police said Murugesan, who was earlier a coach at a government sports academy, was suspended a few months ago. It was later revoked.

The action was in connection with a case against him over a fight that broke out in a parking lot of a supermarket. He was a personal trainer to many students, police said. A probe is on to find out if he misbehaved with any other women. 

