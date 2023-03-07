TTI attacked by drunk man on train, gives it an anti-Hindi twist

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After a passenger in the Rameshwaram-Chennai Egmore Sethu Express on Monday attacked a Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI), a native of Bihar, he, along with railway union leaders staged a protest in front of Tiruchy railway station claiming that it was an attack on Hindi-speakers.

Following a departmental inquiry, Arabind Kumar, the TTI, admitted that he misinformed the media that it was an attack on Hindi speakers out of rage and humiliation. According to the railway department, when Arabind Kumar boarded the train, he noticed Krishnamurthy, a passenger, sleeping on the berth assigned to the TTI, and requested him to use the allotted berth.

The passenger, believed to have been in a drunken condition, began using foul language against the TTI, who called the Government Railway Police (GRP).

While the GRP constable tried to manage the situation, the passenger assaulted the TTI. The railway said that a case has been registered with the GRP in Tiruchy. When TNIE enquired, GRP officials said that they have recorded Krishnamurthy’s arrest.

