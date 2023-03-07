VIS conducts annual day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first annual day celebration of the Vellore International School (VIS) was held recently in which former CEC TS Krishnamurthy was the chief guest. Delivering his address, Krishnamurthy urged students not to be afraid of examinations and revise their lessons periodically.

“Exam is a child’s play if you are attentive in class and you don’t need to be scared of it. You should have the will to develop yourself and succeed in exams and life,” he said.

Exhorting students to develop the art of listening, Krishnamurthy said that children must learn to accept differences in opinion. “Learn to tolerate, as tolerance is an important aspect you should develop in school life. You must learn to listen to others and we should understand their viewpoints, as they will also have a viewpoint whether you agree to it or not,” he added.

GV Selvam, chairman of VIS and vice-president of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), presided over the function.

