Will raise ‘migrant attack’ in Parliament: MP Subbarayan

Subbarayan says vested groups are spreading rumours keeping in mind the upcoming elections in Bihar and UP 

Published: 07th March 2023 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 05:38 AM

Officials from Bihar interacting with officials of Coimbatore district administration at District collector office in Coimbatore on Monday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur MP K Subbarayan on Monday said members of parliament from Tamil Nadu would raise the issue of fake videos regarding attacks of migrant workers during the next Parliament session.

Addressing media persons, the CPI MP said, “Several vested groups have spread fake videos about the attack on migrant labourers in Tiruppur and other places in Tamil Nadu. The reason is they want to create a tense situation in the country.

Keeping in mind the upcoming election in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, these groups are spreading rumours. MPs from Tamil Nadu will raise the issue in Lok Sabha on March 13, as the issue is an attempt to tarnish the image of the state.”

