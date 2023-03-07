Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Workers from Bihar realised videos are not related to attack on migrants’  

“We visited four places in Coimbatore where workers from Bihar are working and took their feedback.

Published: 07th March 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cement, Construction, Migrant workers

A migrant worker at a construction site in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The four-member fact-finding team from Bihar held talks with officials, and interacted with migrant workers and representatives from various trade unions in Coimbatore on Monday.

After the interaction, the team, led by the secretary of the rural development department D Balamurugan, said the workers from Bihar have realised that videos circulated on social media were not related to the attack on migrant workers.

“We visited four places in Coimbatore where workers from Bihar are working and took their feedback. They were frightened after seeing such videos. The district administration and police are doing everything to resolve their worries,” he said.

On the third day of their visit, the team visited industrial units in Annur, Karamadai and Mettupalayam. After a few hours of interaction with the workers, the team comprising IG (CID) P Kannan, Labour Department Special Secretary Alok Kumar and SP (STP) Bihar Santhosh Kumar, they held a discussion with the officials of the district administration chaired by Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, SP V Badrinarayanan and officials from labour, revenue, police department and representatives of trade unions were present.

Officials said the team expressed satisfaction with the response and confidence-building measures initiated by the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers Coimbatore trade unions
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp