‘Workers from Bihar realised videos are not related to attack on migrants’  

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The four-member fact-finding team from Bihar held talks with officials, and interacted with migrant workers and representatives from various trade unions in Coimbatore on Monday.

After the interaction, the team, led by the secretary of the rural development department D Balamurugan, said the workers from Bihar have realised that videos circulated on social media were not related to the attack on migrant workers.

“We visited four places in Coimbatore where workers from Bihar are working and took their feedback. They were frightened after seeing such videos. The district administration and police are doing everything to resolve their worries,” he said.

On the third day of their visit, the team visited industrial units in Annur, Karamadai and Mettupalayam. After a few hours of interaction with the workers, the team comprising IG (CID) P Kannan, Labour Department Special Secretary Alok Kumar and SP (STP) Bihar Santhosh Kumar, they held a discussion with the officials of the district administration chaired by Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, SP V Badrinarayanan and officials from labour, revenue, police department and representatives of trade unions were present.

Officials said the team expressed satisfaction with the response and confidence-building measures initiated by the state government.

COIMBATORE: The four-member fact-finding team from Bihar held talks with officials, and interacted with migrant workers and representatives from various trade unions in Coimbatore on Monday. After the interaction, the team, led by the secretary of the rural development department D Balamurugan, said the workers from Bihar have realised that videos circulated on social media were not related to the attack on migrant workers. “We visited four places in Coimbatore where workers from Bihar are working and took their feedback. They were frightened after seeing such videos. The district administration and police are doing everything to resolve their worries,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the third day of their visit, the team visited industrial units in Annur, Karamadai and Mettupalayam. After a few hours of interaction with the workers, the team comprising IG (CID) P Kannan, Labour Department Special Secretary Alok Kumar and SP (STP) Bihar Santhosh Kumar, they held a discussion with the officials of the district administration chaired by Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, SP V Badrinarayanan and officials from labour, revenue, police department and representatives of trade unions were present. Officials said the team expressed satisfaction with the response and confidence-building measures initiated by the state government.