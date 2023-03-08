CM Stalin meets workers from northern states

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: CM MK Stalin met labourers, hailing from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, at a private glove manufacturing unit at Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli district. Upon queries from the CM, the workers said they had been working peacefully at the unit for several years.

“Some of us have been working here for six years, and our families also reside with us. We feel as safe here as we would in our own hometowns. We also have no complaint about the work environment, food quality or the place of residence,” the workers told the CM, who in turn appealed to them not to believe in the fake news that have been circulating on social media. Sources said over 450 people are employed at the glove manufacturing unit, of which 150, including 30 women, hail from Bihar, Jharkhand or West Bengal.

