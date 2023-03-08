Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin meets workers from northern states

Upon queries from the CM, the workers said they had been working peacefully at the unit for several years.

Published: 08th March 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin met labourers, hailing from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, at a private glove manufacturing unit at Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli district.

CM MK Stalin met labourers, hailing from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, at a private glove manufacturing unit at Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli district.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: CM MK Stalin met labourers, hailing from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, at a private glove manufacturing unit at Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli district. Upon queries from the CM, the workers said they had been working peacefully at the unit for several years.

“Some of us have been working here for six years, and our families also reside with us. We feel as safe here as we would in our own hometowns. We also have no complaint about the work environment, food quality or the place of residence,” the workers told the CM, who in turn appealed to them not to believe in the fake news that have been circulating on social media. Sources said over 450 people are employed at the glove manufacturing unit, of which 150, including 30 women, hail from Bihar, Jharkhand or West Bengal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin labourers Bihar Jharkhand West Bengal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp